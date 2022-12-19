The new photos are up on the “Wall of Honor” at Denny’s in Rothschild. The six 8×10 photos are changed every quarter to honor our Veteran members and to thank them for their service.

The photos show the Veterans in a patriotic setting. Denny’s and our group appreciate the families, relatives, friends and the general public that visit to see the wall and honor our Veterans.

The Cup of Coffee group has been meeting at Denny’s every Wednesday at 10am for over ten years. We now have over 615 members with an average of 70 attending each week. All Veterans are invited to attend. “Just grab a chair and say Hello”.

Follow us on Facebook, Veteransweeklycupofcoffee

or on our website

https://mikeheil123.wixsite.com/website

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann