Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau School District could demolish John Marshall School and build a new school there, district officials said this week.

“Maybe,” said Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts. “We know we have got some restrictions now or requirements may be the better word, so we have to work with the city (of Wausau) and the Plan Commission.”

The Wausau City Council designated the 100-year-old building as an historic landmark on the city’s southeast side despite strong objection from the district. Consequently any changes such as construction, alteration or removal requires an application from the owner of the property.

Member Pat McKee also asked the superintendent about the district’s chances of demolishing the school and building a new one.

“We could, as I understand it,” said Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts, in response to a question from School Board member Pat McKee. Hilts said the district could also remove large segments of John Marshall and build onto some portions that are of historic interest.

“The hard part about that is, now you can’t have a school for a year.”

WSD’s Chief Finance and Business Services Officer Bob Tess said the district can do anything, “including razing it entirely” but only after getting approval from the city.

Board Vice President Lance Trollop said that he heard one of reasons the city voted to make the school a landmark was to prevent it from being torn down.

McKee said that while the city’s decision doesn’t prevent them from closing or selling the school, those actions limited the district’s options.

Still, McKee said, he is not suggesting one option or the other.

In the past district officials repeatedly said they had no plans to demolish the building. In October, Hilts, responding to an alder’s question, denied that the district had any plans to replace the structure.

Months before that, district officials categorically refuted allegations made by an HPC member that they planned to demolish John Marshall.

“There are no plans to demolish any of our schools, John Marshall included, and we wouldn’t make such a decision without the input of the community,” school officials told Wausau Pilot & Review in February.

HPC Chair Gary Gisselman Gisselman, who represents Dist. 5 on the City Council and is also Dist. 5 representative on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors, pointed to the Wausau’s Code of Ordinances on the demolition permit. He was among those advocating for John Marshall’s landmarking designation.

The Code of Ordinances lays out the process of applying for demolition. If the district opts to tear down John Marshall, officials will be required to apply for a certificate of appropriateness, according city code. The department then forwards the application to the Historic Preservation Commission within seven days.

The commission, on its part, can delay but cannot deny.

“The commission may defer determination to issue a certificate of appropriateness for the proposed demolition for a period of up to 12 months from the time such application was filed, during which time the commission and the applicant may undertake discussions for the purpose of finding a method to save the subject building,” the municipal code says.

If the issue remains unresolved, the commission then has to decide whether or not to issue the permit for demolition based on city code including the historic significance of the landmark, its deteriorating state, and lack of economic feasibility to restore or preserve it, among other criteria.

If the commission denies the permit, an appeal can be filed against the decision with the Administrative Review Board. If the ARB also denies it, the owner can file an appeal with the Circuit Court.

City Planner Brad Lenz did not respond to an email inviting him to comment.