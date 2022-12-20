STEVENS POINT – A higher education leader with fundraising, external relations and teaching experience has been selected as the next vice chancellor for university advancement at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

William Broussard has been named vice chancellor for university advancement and chief executive officer of the UWSP Foundation at UW-Stevens Point. Photo courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

William Broussard will also serve as CEO of the UWSP Foundation. A member of the chancellor’s leadership team, he begins. Jan. 9, 2023. Broussard succeeds Chris Richards, who retired earlier this year.

UW-Stevens Point university advancement works with alumni, parents, donors and local communities to generate support and financial resources needed to fulfill the mission of the university. University advancement includes both the UWSP Alumni Office and the UWSP Foundation.

Broussard currently serves as the associate vice president for university advancement at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he has provided supervision and leadership to the advancement services, alumni relations, annual giving and marketing and communications departments since 2018.

Previously, he served as the director of corporate and foundation relations at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina, assistant to the president for advancement and director of athletics at Southern University in Louisiana. He also held administrative roles at Centenary College and Northwestern State University, both in Louisiana, and at the University of Arizona.

His efforts have helped raise a total of $32 million in donations, deferred gifts, grants, cash donations and miscellaneous university revenues.

“Will has a solid record of success in donor and alumni relations,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “His understanding of the value of relationships in creating opportunities to help more students succeed and his commitment to advancing our institution make him an ideal addition to the Pointer family.”

Broussard completed his Ph.D. and master’s in rhetoric, composition and teaching of the English language at the University of Arizona, Tucson. He has taught English and journalism at many of the institutions he served. He grew up in Crowley, Louisiana.

“As someone who has a particular affinity for the impact institutions like UW-Stevens Point have on the regions they serve, it is an honor, privilege and a thrill to be afforded the opportunity to serve as vice chancellor for university advancement and CEO for the UWSP Foundation,” Broussard said. “I look forward to getting to know the students, faculty, staff and most importantly, the alumni and supporters who have contributed to UWSP’s status as a top public regional university in the Midwest.”

Source: UW-Stevens Point