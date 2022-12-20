Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Alya Christensen and Molly Anderson each scored 13 points to lift the Wausau West girls basketball to a 57-47 win over Wisconsin Rapids in Wisconsin Valley Conference action Tuesday at West High School.

Lexi White added 12 points for the Warriors, who are now 5-4 overall and 2-1 in the WVC.

Kylee Standish had 14 points to lead Wisconsin Rapids (1-7, 1-2 WVC).

West is off until Dec. 28 when it plays Superior at Marshfield.

Warriors 57, Raiders 47

Wisconsin Rapids 20 27 – 47

Wausau West 30 27 – 57

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (47): Kylee Standish 6 0-0 14, Joy Krull 4 0-0 10, Halle Vandehey 2 1-2 6, Catie Power 2 0-0 4, Moly Martine 1 0-0 2, Anna Bettag 0 0-0 0, Sydni Wanty 0 2-2 2, Carsyn Stempa 3 2-2 9. FG: 18. FT: 5-6. 3-pointers: 6 (Standish 2, Krull 2, Vandehey 1, Stempa 1). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-7, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (57): Emma Morehead 3 2-2 9, Kelly Kray 4 0-1 8, Alya Christensen 5 2-2 13, Harper Mead 1 0-0 2, Lexi White 5 2-2 12, Molly Anderson 5 3-7 13. FG: 23. FT: 9-14. 3-pointers: 2 (Morehead 1, Christensen 1). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-4, 2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.