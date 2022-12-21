Wausau Pilot & Review

Courtesy of Crumbl. Used by permission

A popular bakery chain will open its first Wausau-area location next year in Rib Mountain, company officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Crumbl Cookies will offer its popular cookies and other baked goods at a new Rib Mountain Drive location, joining 13 Wisconsin stores currently in operation. Founded by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsely, the company launched its first store in 2017 in Utah and now has more than 600 bakeries in 47 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, officials said.

The company’s award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie is the cornerstone of the menu, along with their chilled pink sugar cookie becoming a semi-permanent menu item soon after. Crubl’s iconic four-flavor weekly rotation was officially established in December 2018. Now, new flavors are added frequently, often weekly, in addition to current recipes being updated and improved, according to the company’s website.

Flavors include snickerdoodle, birthday cake, red velvet and white chip, frozen hot chocolate and eggnog, among many others. Products can be picked up in store curbside, shipped or delivered fresh, with weekly subscriptions available.

No final opening date has been announced.