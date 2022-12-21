Wausau Pilot & Review

An intensifying storm system will bring snow, strong winds with blowing and drifting snow and subzero temperatures this week in Wausau, with a winter storm watch in effect until Saturday morning.

Light snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and early evening with steady snowfall overnight and through Thursday. Four to 7 inches of snow is likely by late Thursday, when winds will increase substantially with gusts up to 45 mph through Friday night. Expect widespread blowing and drifting snow and near-zero visibility at times in open areas. Some additional snowfall is likely during this period.

Weather officials say colder air will surge into the area Thursday into Friday resulting in wind chills of up to 25 below zero throughout central and north central Wisconsin.

Travel conditions will begin to deteriorate once the snow begins Wednesday afternoon, though weather officials say road conditions Wednesday night will likely allow for local travel, but drivers should allow extra time. Travel on Thursday will be hazardous, with the most extreme conditions Thursday night into Friday night.

Officials are urging residents to avoid travel during the storm unless absolutely necessary. A winter weather advisory begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a winter storm watch beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Wausau Pilot & Review will update weather conditions throughout the storm period.