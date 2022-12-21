Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Marshfield doubled up Wausau East in the first half and cruised to an 80-49 win over Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at East High School.

Marshfield ran out to a 38-19 lead by halftime and put up 42 points in the second half to win going away.

Braxton Kurth, Brooks Hinson and Marcus Neve each scored 14 points to lead the Tigers, who remain undefeated in the Wisconsin Valley Conference at 3-0 and improve to 4-4 overall.

Jesse Napgezek scored 16 points to lead East (3-5, 1-2 WVC).

Wausau East hosts Lakeland for a nonconference matchup Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Tigers 80, Lumberjacks 49

Marshfield 38 42 – 80

Wausau East 19 30 – 49

MARSHFIELD (80): Luke LeMoine 3-6 0-0 6, Braxton Kurth 5-7 0-0 14, Bennett Lang 1-2 0-0 2, Jeff Marsh 1-1 0-0 2, Brooks Hinson 4-9 5-6 14, Brant Freis 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Lee 1-3 0-0 3, Maxx Oertel 1-1 0-0 2, Marcus Neve 7-12 0-0 14, Noah Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Meverden 1-2 0-0 2, Ryan Donovan 0-0 3-3 3, Carson Matis 2-4 0-0 4, Owen Hanson 6-11 2-2 14. FG: 32-59. FT: 10-11. 3-pointers: 6-15 (Kurth 4-6, Lee 1-1, Hinson 1-4, Neve 0-1, Hanson 0-1, Matis 0-2). Rebounds: 27 (Hanson 6). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none. Record:

WAUSAU EAST (49): Caden Werth 2-2 1-1 5, Jaydan Garrett 1-3 0-0 2, Isaac Rozwadowski 5-10 0-0 13, Turner Olson 0-1 1-1 1, Brady Prihoda 1-4 0-0 2, Aiden Dykstra 0-2 0-0 0, Abdul Valid 0-2 0-0 0, Jesse Napgezek 6-10 2-2 16, Charlie Cayley 4-9 2-3 10. FG: 19-43. FT: 6-7. 3-pointers: 5-18 (Rozwadowski 3-7, Napgezek 2-3, Olson 0-1, Prihoda 0-1, Dykstra 0-2, Valid 0-3, Cayley 0-2). Rebounds: 18 (Cayley 6). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: