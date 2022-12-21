Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Lexi White scored 18 of her game-high 26 points in the second half to lead the Wausau West girls basketball team to a 70-50 win over Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls basketball game Tuesday night at West High School.

West led 31-29 at halftime before pulling away in the second half, outscoring the Raiders by 18 points. Molly Anderson made 7 of 8 free throws in the second half and scored 11 of her 18 points after halftime for the Warriors.

Kelly Kray chipped in 13 points as well for West, which is now 5-4 overall and 2-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Jazz Redcloud scored 19 points for Wisconsin Rapids (1-7, 1-2 WVC).

Wausau West is off until Dec. 28 when it plays Superior at the Marshfield Holiday Tournament.

Warriors 70, Raiders 50

Wisconsin Rapids 29 21 – 50

Wausau West 31 39 – 70

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (50): Gabby Nelitz 3 0-0 8, Kristin Radtke 3 0-0 7, Aliyah Jennings 2 0-0 4, Sydney Holberg 1 0-0 2, Jazz Redcloud 6 3-4 19, Logan Vollert 1 0-0 3, Kate Schaefer 2 0-0 6. FG: 15. FT: 3-4. 3-pointers: 9 (Redcloud 4, Schaefer 2, Nelitz 2, Vollert 1). Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Nelitz. Record:

WAUSAU WEST (70): Emma Morehead 1 2-2 4, Kelly Kray 4 5-8 13, Alya Christensen 1 0-0 2, Karsyn Mead 3 1-2 7, Lexi White 8 10-12 26, Molly Anderson 5 8-9 18. FG: 22. FT: 26-35. 3-pointers: none. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: none. Record: