Twenty-four children will have a brighter Christmas this year, thanks to the generosity of community members and AbbyBank employees.

The giving group voluntarily purchased presents for children in need through AbbyBank’s Angel Tree campaign. The presents and donations were given to The Salvation Army in Wausau.

“It is wonderful to see the community come together to help bring the Christmas spirit into the home of a local child,” said Jenelle Thompson, assistant vice president and Wausau branch manager for AbbyBank.