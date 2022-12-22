Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:
Christopher Pongratz, 33, of Stratford. Dec. 15, 2022: Theft between $2,500 and $5,000, bail jumping-repeater
Bench warrant: Bart R. Crowe, 47, of Wausau. Dec. 19, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Joseph M. Rayome, 33, of Kronenwetter. Dec. 15, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, operating while revoked
Keith Kleinschmidt, 31, of Medford. Dec. 15, 2022: Forgery-uttering, as party to a crime
Jason Dohe, 32, of Wausau. Dec. 20, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI
Jordan Weber, 26, of Marshfield. Dec. 16, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Raiden O. Jones, 23, of Wausau. Dec. 19, 2022: Maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, resisting or obstructing an officer
Cory Knoblock, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 19, 2022: Bail jumping, battery
Frank R. Phillips, 43, of Mosinee. Dec. 22, 2022: Theft of movable property between $5,000 and $10,000
Aaron J. Ebensperger, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 22, 2022: Theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000; criminal damage to property
Matthew Deets, 35, of Rothschild. Dec. 21, 2022: Bail jumping
Jordan Skar, 29, of Green Bay. Dec. 19, 2022: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering amphetamine
Davin Smith, 22, of Wausau. Dec. 22, 2022: Failure to maintain sex offender registration requirements
Terrell L. Smith, 28, of Kronenwetter. Dec. 21, 2022: Substantial battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater, criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing
Ngia Vang, 35, of Wausau. Dec. 16, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Nicholas Knetter, 40, of Wausau. Dec. 21, 2022: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a firearm while intoxicated
Elnora Henderson, 50, of Wausau. Dec. 21, 2022: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
Cheyenne Lato, 23, of Wausau. Dec. 21, 2022: Physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct
Timothy E. Svea, 59, of Mosinee. Dec. 22, 2022: Possession of child pornography
Natalie Brockman, 61, of Milladore. Dec. 22, 2022: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000
