Spring Election 2023

Damakant Jayshi

One additional municipal judge and two incumbent school board members in Marathon County will not to seek reelection for the Spring Election 2023.

Two representatives on the 9-member* Mosinee School Board, Michael Kaiser and Matthew Barnes, filed notification of noncandidacy on Tuesday, School Board Secretary Sara Thomer said. Their terms expire next year.

Kaiser represents area number two while Barnes, also the Wausau Police Assistant Chief, is an at-large member of the board.

Mosinee School Board Clerk Megan Stankowski’s term also expires in 2023. Thomer said Stankowski has not turned in any paperwork yet. One candidate, William Luedtke, has submitted paperwork indicating he will run. Names of all candidates will be displayed on the election page of the Mosinee School District after Jan. 3, the deadline to submit a declaration of candidacy.

The election is on Tuesday, April 4 and primaries, if necessary, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The deadline to file a notification of noncandidacy is Dec. 23.

So far, no incumbent on the D.C. Everest School Board has filed nomination papers or noncandidacy paperwork for the two seats up for election.

The terms of incumbents – DCE School Board Vice President Yee Leng Xiong and member Corina Norrbom – expire in April next year.

Lee Webster, school board member for Wausau School District, filed his notification of noncandidacy this month. Three seats on Wausau School Board are up for election.

Meanwhile, another municipal judge, Kristine Weirauch, filed her notification of noncandidacy on Dec. 8. She is Multi-jurisdictional Judge for Everest Metro Municipal Court. Douglas J Klingberg, Multi-jurisdictional Judge for the Villages of Rothschild and Marathon City, filed his noncandidacy paperwork on Nov. 2.

*Editor’s Note: An earlier version of the story incorrectly reported 11-member board. The error is regretted.