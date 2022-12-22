MARSHFIELD – A new campus executive has been named at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield.

Anthony “Tony” Andrews

Anthony “Tony” Andrews will become UWSP at Marshfield campus executive on Jan. 9, 2023. He has 27 years of higher education in the areas of student development, enrollment management, community and government relations and alumni relations in New York. He also taught student development and political science.

He has been associate director of leadership and campus programs at York College of the City University of New York since 2018. During that time, he oversaw the construction of its Center of Leadership, Service and Civic Engagement. Before that, he served in institutional advancement, student activities and admissions for York College.

Andrews succeeds Michelle Boernke, who is retiring this month. She served in various roles at the Marshfield campus for 18 years and has been campus executive since 2018.

He completed his doctor of education degree in executive leadership from St. John Fisher University, Rochester, New York, his master’s in public administration from Baruch College, New York, and his bachelor’s in political science from York College.