Wausau Pilot & Review

This year’s Letters to Santa feature is made possible through our generous sponsors, who provided prizes to be drawn at random. Winners will be contacted individually. This is by far our favorite feature of the year. Thank you to all who submitted their letters and artwork. Merry Christmas to all!

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I want an American Doll Girl. I have wanted one since I was a baby. And a unicorn. That is all.

Love, Chloe

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas!

What is your favorite cookie? What do you want for Christmas?

I would like a donation made to Community Outreach Task Force for the homeless and also to the pet shelter.

I would also like: Lego Friends, Mini Brands, supplies for a sled dog (or any dog), such as food, a sled, leash, collar, etc. And, a dog. (I like any kinds, but I really like sled dogs, corgis and pugs though.)

A few good things I did that hopefully will get me on the nice list include: helping my little sister; making vegan Rice Krispies for my mom; and making mittens to donate.

Thank you so much, Santa

Please put me on the nice list. I’m really trying to be good.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

From, Atia Kampstra, age 10

Dear Santa,

My name is Andrew. I don’t need anything but please bring a new bed for my brother Mike. He needs one real bad. If you bring me anything maybe some toys.

From, Andrew

Dear Santa,

Are you real? My friends say you arent but I think you are because I heard you on the roof last year. I dont know why you park up there and not in the yard. Anyways if you are real please bring me a cell phone and some shoes or maybe cloths. Please. I love you!

Love, Kayla – age 8

Dear Santa,

I would like some more cats that don’t like to go outside and that love me so much. Do you love cats? I hope you do!

How are your reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen? (Oh, and how is Rudolph, too?!)

Please give hats, scarves, mittens, and jackets to the homeless!

Have a Merry Christmas, Santa!

From, Renata Kampstra, age 5

Dear Santa,

I know you are busy and you have a lot of presents to give but I have been good this year. I would like a video game any kind will be good. I will make you a sandwich. It will be good.

Sincerely, Bryce

(Fron Adrian, age 6)

Dear Santa,

I would like toys and for my family to all be together.

From, Khaleer, age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoover board attachment, lanky box plushies, and akedo warriors. I have been good this year.

From, Isaac, age 9

Dear Santa,

Please bring LOL dolls, barbie accessories and American girl accessories please!

From, Isabella, age 7

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy please. If not a puppy than a horse would be ok too. I really want one! I will be better this year. I love you Santa!

Love, Aurielle

(Leah, age 13)

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS4, Google play cards for my games and a mega cyborg hand please!

From, Ayden, age 10

Dear Santa,

Bring me anything that plays music and learning toys! I’m growing big and learning lots of new things!

From, Lola, age 2 1/2

Dear Santa,

I want Dole for Christmas. I have been good this year.

From, Bo Trân, 7 year old, Tam Ky- Quang Nam – Viet Nam

Dear Santa,

Please bring pants size 18 months, mega blocks, a crib, diapers in size five, fuzzy blankets and socks for Matthew, age 1. He lives in Wausau.

Dear Santa,

I am 12 years old, and I know that I probably shouldn’t believe in you anymore, but in my heart I do. What I really want is for you to bring my dad home. I don’t think you have that kind of magic, but if you do, it would make my mom really happy. He has been overseas for a long time and it has been hard, even though we are proud of him. If you can’t do that, please bring my mom something nice. She deserves it.

Sincerely, Olivia

Hey Santa,

Do you have a lot of snow at the North Pole? How is Rudolph? I have been trying to be good but my mom says I have to work on my aditude. If you bring me toys I will try to be better. I am working on it.

Ethan ps I am 8

Dear Santa,

I want a baby that can crawl by itself. With a blankie. With butt cream, wipes, diapers, bed. I forgot clothes so the baby isn’t nakie. That’s it. Please Santa.

Love, Raelynn Doll, age 5

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I want ummm…a monster truck and then a bunny rabbit.

Love, Michael Doll, age 3

Dear Santa,

I believe in you and I have been good all year. Well maybe not all year but better than last year and I got toys last year. Could you bring me a game to play with my baby sister? She is 2 and is very borring. I am 7 and more grown up. A game would help.

From, Brianne

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a squahmellow, a roblox gift card ( I like to play on Roblox with my mom and my sister), a super fast R/C car, pastel markers, my own pool stick, hovering soccer ball and gift cards to cedar creek cinema.

From, Matthew Streeter, age 8

Querido, Santa:

Una muñeca y una bicicleta, por favor!

Meibely, 7 años. Petaluma, California

Dear Santa,

I am a little girl who is 8 years old. Mom told me that I have been good, so please bring me a tv for my room. Don’t forget to bring something for my brother and a bone for our two dogs. Thank you Santa Claus! You are nice!

Your friend,

Lulu

Dear Santa,

I wish you would bring me a PS5 and some games. Please bring my dad more money in his pay. My mom would like that too. I would also like it if you could make all the drugs go away so no one would get sick and die from them. And help the people in jail. Please give the reindeer the carrots I will leave them out. I will leave cookies too and milk.

Love, Trey