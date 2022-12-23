Andrew Herrig | Wealth of Geeks

America’s obsession with ugly Christmas sweater competitions has reached new heights. Sweaters styled after those worn by favorite holiday movie characters are trending this season, and a new study reveals the most popular sweaters inspired by Christmas movies.

The research, conducted by Boohoo, analyzed the monthly US search volume for Christmas movie-themed clothing to establish which Christmas sweater is the most sought-after this holiday season.

Whether you’re a fan of Clark Griswold’s attire or plan to stir the pot at your next office party with a Die Hard Christmas sweater, see how your fashion sense stacks up against the rest of America.

The Grinch

The most popular Christmas sweater from Christmas movies is inspired by none other than Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. Searches for the term ‘Grinch Christmas Sweater’ averaged 4,000 per month in the United States, proving how much fans are willing to be seen wearing a green Grinch-style sweater.

The Grinch first hit screens as a TV special on CBS in December 1966, which featured the green cartoon storybook character causing mayhem in the world of Whoville until he discovered the true meaning of Christmas and returned the Whos’ gifts and decorations. Then, in the year 2000, Jim Carrey took on the role of the Grinch and brought Whoville to the big screens in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The most recent film within the Grinch franchise, The Grinch, was released in 2018 as an animated adaptation of the Christmas classic.

Die Hard

The second most popular Christmas movie sweater is worn by Karl Vreski, portrayed by Alexander Godunov, in Die Hard. Karl is the main antagonist’s right-hand man and the only character not killed by John McClane (Bruce Willis) in the movie. The Christmas sweater in question is a grey knitted number with ‘Now I Have a Machine Gun – HO HO HO’ written on the front, paired with a Santa hat.

‘Die Hard Christmas sweater’ receive 3,200 searches per month on average in the US. Many speculate whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie due to its action/thriller genre. The screenwriters note that the film is set at a Christmas party during the holidays and features many Christmas songs, meaning it is, in fact, a Christmas film.

Home Alone

The 1990 classic Home Alone places third in the rankings, which features a young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) accidentally left alone at Christmas time and faced with scaring off two burglars from breaking into his house.

During the film, Kevin looks cozy in a few different winter knits, but the most iconic is the heathered red knit that surprisingly can hold his entire weight when he is hung on a coat hook. Despite the red knit not being the craziest of prints, it hasn’t stopped film fans from wanting to get their hands on a Home Alone -themed sweater for themselves.

Searches for ‘Home Alone Christmas sweater’ average 2,000 per month in the US.

Gremlins

Fourth place in the rankings goes to Gremlins, released in 1984. The movie follows the shenanigans and destruction forced upon the small town of Kingston Falls by a horde of mischievous monsters. The comedy-horror, written by Home Alone director Chris Columbus, is an unusual tale for a Christmas movie but presents some of the most valued messages common in holiday movies, such as the importance of loyalty, kindness & family.

Searches for ‘Gremlins Christmas Sweater’ average 1,250 per month in the US, proving just how popular the miniature furry beasts are and how much fans want to rock a green Gremlin-themed sweater this holiday season.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The 1989 slapstick comedy National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation places fifth in the rankings and is the third installment in the National Lampoon’s Vacation film series. Searches for ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Sweater’ average around 800 per month in the US.

The film follows the father, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase), who wants to give his family the perfect Christmas holiday, which becomes quite the task. The film’s budget is estimated to have been $28 million, and it ended up seeing $74 million worldwide gross.

Don We Now Our Gay Apparel

Regardless of the rankings, the crossover of two popular holiday traditions – Christmas movies and ugly sweaters – is sure to add even more festivity to the season.

A spokesperson from Boohoo commented on the findings: “Christmas movies are the ultimate way to get into the Christmas spirit. With office parties, family photos, and Christmas sweater competitions taking place over this time of year, it is exciting to see just how many of our most iconic and beloved movies influence our Christmas wardrobes and how many people want to get their hands on a festive-themed sweater.”