Wausau Pilot & Review

The Marathon County Health Department is working with Wausau nonprofit organizations to provide warmth and shelter during a holiday storm bringing snow, wind and bitterly cold temperatures this weekend.

But gaps still remain in Wausau, where a woman died less than three weeks ago while huddled under a city bridge. Wind chills Friday and Saturday are expected to reach near 50 below zero, a significant health hazard to people without housing. Some nonprofit organizations that were set to be closed over the holiday weekend are also seeking volunteers to assist.

Residents can find shelter at the following locations and times:

Friday, December 23

Bridge Street Mission, 115 W. Bridge St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 24

Open Door, 319 N. Fourth St. from 5 a.m. to noon

Sunday, December 25

Open Door, 319 N. Fourth St. from 5 a.m. to noon

Monday, December 26

Bridget Street Mission, 115 W. Bridge St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec 24-25 Overnight Shelter: The Wausau Community Warming Center inside the Community Partners Campus on Grand Avenue will be open all day on Sunday. In order to stay during the day on Sunday and Sunday night, individuals much check-in between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday.