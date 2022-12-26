by Clark Kauffman, Iowa Capital Dispatch

December 26, 2022

A Des Moines woman who helped storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is facing a maximum sentence of one year of imprisonment.

Federal court records indicate Deborah Sandoval has pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year of imprisonment and a fine of$100,000.

Footage from a closed-circuit television camera inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, allegedly shows Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Iowa, the hooded figure circled in red, assaulting police officers. Sandoval’s mother, Deborah Sandoval, allegedly distributed to others a photo of herself at the Capitol (inset) during the riot. (Photos from U.S. District Court records)

Under federal sentencing guidelines that take into account the extent of her cooperation with investigators and any past criminal history, she is most likely to be sentenced to no more than six months in prison, if at all, and fined $200 to $9,500.

As part of the plea deal, Deborah Sandoval has agreed to pay $500 toward restitution in connection with the $2.8 million in damages caused during the insurrection.

Her sentencing has been scheduled for April 25, 2023.

Deborah Sandoval was originally charged with obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement; knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; knowingly impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government; and three counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Deborah Sandoval’s son, Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, was also charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, although he faced more serious charges alleging that he not only broke into the Capitol but attacked police officers inside the building.

On Dec. 14, he was convicted of 12 criminal charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in the Capitol Building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building; and committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

‘Trump has called all patriots’

Court records indicate that prior to the insurrection, Deborah Sandoval participated in a private Facebook group-chat named “Trump Train.” On Dec. 21, 2020, she posted to the group chat, “Hey, we’re going back to Washington January 6. Trump has called all patriots. If the electors don’t elect, we will be forced into civil war. China has infiltrated our government thru Biden and they are waiting to attack.”

Later that same day, she posted, “We’re going to Washington again January 6. Trump has called on all Republicans and American Patriots.”

Salvador Sandoval Jr., circled in red, is seen in this video still-image interacting with police at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. (Photo from U.S. District Court filings.)

Using the photographs recovered from her cellphone, FBI agents tracked Deborah Sandoval throughout her time in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, and used closed-circuit security video and cellphone video shot by other rioters to track her movements inside the Capitol.

In one such video, Deborah Sandoval can be seen yelling, “Get her ass out here,” in an apparent reference to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who was in the House chambers at that time.

According to prosecutors, Deborah Sandoval’s son was also captured on video during the riot, with some of the footage showing him inside the Capitol rotunda, pulling away Metropolitan Police Department Officer Martha Lazo’s clear plastic shield, which the officer was using to defend herself against rioters.

Salvador Sandoval Jr. also was photographed assaulting Metropolitan Police Department Officer Eddie Choi and attempting to take away the plastic shield used by a third officer, prosecutors said.

A short time later, he sent a SnapChat video to someone in which he said, “Got pepper sprayed in the face and mouth … Got out cause I could hear a break, and there’s still people inside.”

Later that evening, Deborah Sandoval allegedly sent a Facebook message, saying, “We stormed the cspioto (sic).”

Her son later had a text chat with a woman who wrote to him, “That’s cool as hell. What are your thoughts on the situation with someone actually being in the mist (sic) of it,” to which he replied, “It’s sad that it had to come to this but our country is incredibly corrupt. Sad that a girl was killed and people were hurt but otherwise it was amazing.”

Like his mother, Salvador Sandoval Jr., is expected to be sentenced on April 25. The U.S. Department of Justice has yet to file a sentencing memorandum with the court outlining the potential sentence to be imposed.

