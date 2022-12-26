By Shereen Siewert

Investigators in Portage County are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 19-year-old man was discovered Monday.

Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:20 a.m. Dec. 26 after a woman discovered finding the man’s body lying in the snow near a home at Recreacres Mobile Home Park on Torun Road in the town of Hull.

Det. Sgt. Jason Meidl told Point Plover Metro Wire the man was obviously deceased when deputies arrived. A medical examiner was called to the home and an autopsy at UW-Madison is pending.

Attempts by Point Plover Metro Wire reporters to obtain additional information on Monday were not successful.