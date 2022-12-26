By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man accused of abusing a child who suffered a severe injury and nearly died while in his care was sentenced last week and was ordered to participate in an anger management program, take parenting classes and undergo trauma counseling.

Aaron Radtke, 24, will avoid a prison term if he successfully completes three years of probation. He will spend 120 days in jail, under an imposed and stayed sentencing agreement.

Radke faced charges in Marathon County Circuit Court of first degree recklessly endangering safety and child abuse/recklessly causing great harm. As part of a plea agreement reached in October, the reckless endangerment charge was dismissed. The second count was amended to a lesser charge of child abuse/recklessly causing bodily harm.

Police launched an investigation in December 2017 when rescue crews were summoned to a Schofield home for a report of a 1-year-old boy who had fallen and was injured. When medical help arrived, the boy was breathing but was not responsive, police said.

Radtke allegedly told police he had been babysitting for his girlfriend’s daughter when his dog, a miniature pinscher, ran past the boy and knocked him to the floor.

The boy was taken to a local hospital. But due to the severity of his injuries, the boy was later transferred to Marshfield Medical Center after being diagnosed with bleeding on the brain in three areas along with other serious injuries, according to court filings.

Under the terms of the sentencing agreement if Radtke fails to meet court-ordered requirements he will be sent to prison for a year and a half, followed by two years of extended supervision.