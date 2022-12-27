

Marathon City Book Club: “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate

Jan. 9, 5:45 p.m. Join the Marathon City Branch staff and other book enthusiasts to discuss Lisa Wingate’s riveting novel, based on a true story. Call 715-443-2775 for more info. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “When You Reach Me” by Rebecca Stead

Jan. 10, noon. Join the discussion of Stead’s award-winning book with your friends and neighbors. New people are always welcome – just read the book and show up. For more info, call 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “One of Us is Lying” by Karen McManus

Jan. 10, 1 p.m. Each month, the Hatley Branch staff and other book enthusiasts discuss a featured selection among a variety of titles, including McManus’ incredibly popular novel. For more info, call 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr

Jan. 10, 2 p.m. Join a lively mid-afternoon book discussion at the Athens Branch to chat about Doerr’s award-winning 2021 novel. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

As The Page Turns Book Club: “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly

Jan. 16, 5:45 p.m. Join the Spencer Branch staff and other book lovers for discussions of a wide variety of great books during the As the Page Turns Book Club. Call 715-659-3996 for more info. [MCPL Spencer]

Rothschild Book Club: “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn

Jan. 18, 11 a.m. Join the Rothschild Branch staff and other fans of literature each month for a discussion of great books. For more info, call 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]

Stratford Book Club: “The Quiet Season” by Jerry Apps

Jan. 18, 1 p.m. Join the Stratford Branch Library and fellow readers for a wonderful book club discussion in January on “The Quiet Season” by acclaimed Wisconsin author Jerry Apps. For more info, call 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Newbery Medal Book Club: “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate

Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m. Adults are welcome to join the Rothschild Branch staff to discuss a series of Newbery Medal-winning books aimed at children, but so well written adults can enjoy them, too. For more info, call 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]

Mosinee Book Club: “The Last Story of Mina Lee” by Nancy Jooyoun Kim

Jan. 23, 2 p.m. Join the reading group at the Mosinee Branch to discuss this gripping novel by Nancy Jooyoun Kim. Call 715-693-2144 for more info. [MCPL Mosinee]