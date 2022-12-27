Photo illustration.

Jan. 1-May 31

Tween Writing Group (All locations)

From Jan. 1 through May 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3BjghYE. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



Jan. 3-31

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Shattering Boomerang (All locations)

From Jan. 3-31, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making a toy boomerang that can “shatter” and easily be put back together! Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



Jan. 7

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Rothschild)

Children of all ages and their families are invited to build creative projects using LEGO blocks on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Jan. 10

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Are you an upper-elementary or middle school-aged kid who loves Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Jan. 10 from 4-5 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and you can play the card game with other kids, too! Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Jan. 14

Snowflake Yarn Art (MCPL Rothschild)

Children and their parents/caregivers can make their own snowflakes out of yarn and other supplies on Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with all supplies provided. For more info, call 715-359-6208.