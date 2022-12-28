Wausau Pilot & Review

Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia.

Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death.

Coleman’s cause of death is pending final autopsy results. An investigation is ongoing.

Friends of Coleman’s family launched a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. The fundraising effort can be accessed here.