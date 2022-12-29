Wausau Pilot & Review

GREEN BAY – The D.C. Everest boys basketball team split a pair of games in Green Bay, losing to Appleton East 72-65 on Tuesday and defeating Green Bay Southwest 69-47 on Wednesday.

In the loss to East at the Kress Center on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus Tuesday, Marcus Hall, who is a UWGB recruit, scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Evergreens.

Hall and Coehn Preibe each made three 3-pointers as Everest was 9-for-30 from 3-point range. East countered with 11 3-pointers, four from Joey LaChapell, who had a team-high 23 points.

Colin Ebersold added 14 points and six rebounds in the loss for the Evergreens.

Statistics were not available for the game at Green Bay Southwest on Wednesday.

D.C. Everest (6-3) will play a nonconference game at Shawano on Tuesday, Jan. 3.