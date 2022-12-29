Travis Harvey, 34, of Oak Creek. Dec. 27, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI, ignition interlock device tampering

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Rhonda Osheim, 26, of Wausau. Dec. 28, 2022: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer
Caleb Heil, 17, of Medford. Dec. 27, 2022: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery-intend bodily harm, strangulation and suffocation
Luis Gonzalez Lopez, 25, of Wittenberg. Dec. 27, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia
Travis Harvey, 34, of Oak Creek. Dec. 27, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI, ignition interlock device tampering
Montell T. Howard, 41, of Wausau. Dec. 27, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Andrew Delaney, 43, of Plover. Dec. 27, 2022: Throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor; battery by prisoners
Phillip W. Bertsch, 38, of Weston. Dec. 27, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine
Norman Moffett, 19, of Wausau. Dec. 27, 2022: Attempted battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer