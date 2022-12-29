From Jan. 3-31, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a floral-inspired thimble bouquet pendant. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Adults can make and personalize their own journal from Jan. 3-7 at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Drop in any time the library is open during the week to participate. Free, with all supplies provided. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Adults can socialize with others while playing games, doing puzzles or working on craft projects during a new monthly social hour. The first session will be held on Jan. 4 from 1-3 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Kids in grades 3 and up, and their parents, can learn about food groups and make their own charcuterie boards during a free event on Jan. 7 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, call 715-261-7220.