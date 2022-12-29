MERRILL – A Merrill Fire Department battalion chief has announced his retirement effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Tadd Wegener’s last day on shift was Dec. 28, according to a Merrill Fire Department news release. The department will operate with 22 full-time members instead of 23 going forward.

According to the fire department, Wegener began his career with the Merrill Fire Department in October of 1990. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2004. In 2012, the Merrill City Council reduced daily staffing of the fire department and eliminated the position of lieutenant. Wegener returned to his motor pump operator position. After two years, Wegener was promoted to captain. In 2016, the department renamed captains battalion chiefs, which is the role Wegener holds upon retirement.

Wegener is a 1982 graduate of Appleton East High School. Upon graduation, he served as a firefighter in the United States Air Force, holding the rank of Sergeant/Crew Chief, E-4 for four years. After his time in the military, Wegener worked as a counselor for Lutheran Social Services, Appleton, a food processor for A. Sturm & Sons, Manawa, and then an aircraft rescue and firefighter for the 440th Tactical Airlift Wing, Milwaukee. In 1990, Wegener graduated from Fox Valley Technical College with an Associate Degree in Fire Science.

Wegener has made a huge impact on the department and the community on duty and off duty. Throughout his three decade career, Wegener responded to countless ambulance calls, crashes and fires.

Wegener also served as the department’s honor guard leader, helping organize and run many of the fire department’s official ceremonies. He also taught classes for the department, including his own program on airplane crash responses and tactics. In the early 2000s, Wegener was president of Merrill Firefighters IAFF Local 847, a position he held for four years. Wegener also served as the department’s juvenile firesetter prevention coordinator for most of his career.

Off duty, Wegener helped with annual fire department events, such as the MDA softball tournament, Pine Crest holiday party, Adopt-A-Highway cleanup, State Firefighter Memorial cleanup, and Community Night Out. He has taught countless firefighters as an adjunct fire instructor tor for Nicolet Area Technical College, a position he’s held since 1999. Wegener also has served as a deputy coroner for Lincoln County since 2007. Most recently he conducted fire inspections for volunteer fire departments in northern Wisconsin. In 2019, Wegener was elected to the Tomahawk City Council, a post he still holds today.