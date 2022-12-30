Wausau Pilot & Review

North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program Board this week announced Gary Olsen will be the organization’s executive director, effective immediately.

Olsen was unanimously appointed by the Executive Committee of the NCCSP Board and will replace Mort McBain, who served as NCHC Interim Executive Director since April 2022. Olsen joined North Central Health Care in May 2022 as the organization’s Finance Director.

Olsen has more than 28 years of experience in government leadership roles, including serving as the Senior Accountant at Shawano County for seven years, Finance Director at Langlade County for 16 years, and as Village Administrator for Rothschild for five years.

“While serving as NCHC’s Finance Director, Mr. Olsen has quickly shown his ability to navigate a complex organization and effectively collaborate with leadership in Marathon, Lincoln and Langlade Counties,” NCCSP Board Chair Kurt Gibbs said. “His background in government leadership and finance provides a solid foundation that will continue to propel the organization forward as NCHC continues to navigate the unprecedented impacts of Covid-19 and enter the final phases of renovations for the Wausau Campus in 2023. We are pleased to have Gary lead this dedicated team of employees at NCHC.”