Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Douglas W. Olson

Douglas Olson, 78, of Rothschild, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 26, 2022. Douglas was born February 24, 1944, in Grand Forks, North Dakota to parents Ralph and Verol (Hawkinson) Olson.

Doug had a long and successful career at Wausau Insurance Companies that spanned over 30 years. He was the Human Resources Manager for 20 years and retired as the Vice President of Office Services.

Survivors include his wife: Marilyn Olson; sons: Jeffrey (Sara Jo), Chad, and David (Amanda); granddaughters: Autumn (fiancé Brandon Baalman) and Ellie; grandsons: Zach and Charlie; and siblings RaeAnn Nelson, Russell (Becky) Olson, Verdell (Sandy) Olson, Yvonne Olson, and Lynn Olson. He was preceded in death by his son: Marc Olson; parents: Ralph and Verol Olson; and siblings Kendall, Gary, and Dale Olson.

A celebration of Doug’s life will be held in the Spring of 2023.

Angeline E. Rajek

Angeline Ella Rajek, 98, Marathon, died Monday December 26, 2022, at her home under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born September 4, 1924, in Edgar, daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Fochs) Lang. On June 5, 1948, she married Raymond Rajek at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. He preceded her in death June 13, 2009.

Angie was a member of the Parish Council of Catholic Women and Third Order of St Francis – St Anthony Fraternity. Angie enjoyed being a homemaker and sharing in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Gardening, flowers, cooking, and baking were important parts of Angie’s life.

Survivors include her children, Robert (Louise) Rajek, Wausau, David (Mary) Rajek, Marathon, Susan Robl, West Bend, Sally Rajek, Marathon, Michael Rajek, Weston; 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Arlene White, Bonita, California.

Besides her parents and husband, Angeline was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth and William; a son-in-law, Kenneth Robl; a great grand son Nghia Linh Kieu. Siblings; sisters, Hildigard, Anna, Agnes, Adeline, Dorothy, Leona; brothers, Louis, Ben, Andrew, Alfred, Rudolf, George, Luke.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday January 2, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their wonderful care and support.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St Mary’s church in Marathon or Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

David P. Williams

David P. Williams, 54, Weston passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at his home.

He was born February 29, 1968, in Kalamazoo, MI, son of Larry Williams and Cheryl (Miller) Svetlik. Dave married Tina Tessmer in Kingsford, MI but later divorced. Together they had two beautiful children, Sara and Catherine Williams.

Dave worked for more than 18 years at the former Brokaw Paper Mill until its closing. After that he worked various manufacturing jobs around the Wausau area. Dave loved his two children deeply and also his dogs and cats.

Some of his favorite pastimes included ice fishing, snowmobiling, golfing, going to the dog park and enjoying a meal out with his family, especially his daughters. Dave also loved most sports and was an avid Bucks, Badgers, and Packers fan.

Survivors include his daughters, Sara Williams, Wausau, Catherine Williams, Rothschild, his former wife, Tina Tessmer, Rothschild, his mother, Cheryl and stepfather Dave Svetlik, Kronenwetter, his father, Larry (Eileen) Williams, Aurora, his siblings, Laura (Gary) Rose-Erickson, Rothschild, John Svetlik, Weston and Paul (Amanda) Svetlik, Wausau and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

JoAnn I. Wachsmuth

JoAnn Irene (Havlovick) Wachsmuth, 77, joined her husband, Jim, and son, Todd, in Heaven on Christmas Eve.

JoAnn was born on January 17, 1945, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Irene (Leffel) and Joseph Havlovick. She graduated from Newman High School in 1963. On August 24, 1968, she married Jim Wachsmuth at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2017.

JoAnn spent much of her life raising four beautiful children. She was selfless-always concerned with others’ needs before her own. Her compassion for others made the world a better place. As her children grew older, she decided to start an at-home daycare, treating each child that entered her home as a member of her own family. This care created lifelong relationships with these families, hence her “Second Family.” After she closed the daycare, she worked at the Hostess Outlet store. Once she retired, she spent as much time as possible with her grandchildren, often staying with them so their parents could have a “kid free” vacation. She took many road trips with Jim before he died, exploring much of the U.S. In recent years, she enjoyed going to Josh Groban concerts, online shopping, taking a cruise to Alaska with her family, a Mom/Daughter Cruise to the Caribbean, spending time on Madeline Island, going to “the Lake,” meaning the casino, reading books, watching her shows and being with her children and grandchildren. She was a strong, independent woman, insisting on doing things herself—you would see her cutting her own grass and shoveling the snow in recent years.

Survivors include, three children, James Wachsmuth, Tonya (Greg) Schlaefer, and Mary Jo Wachsmuth; one daughter-in-law, Tanya Wachsmuth; eight grandchildren, Daniela, James, Kalin and Dana Wachsmuth; Megan, Caraline, Joey and Isabel Schlaefer; and fourteen siblings, Jeanette Havlovick, James Havlovick (Barb), Joseph Havlovick (Connie), Thomas Havlovick (Betty), Raymond Havlovick (Nancy), Dennis Havlovick (Donna), Sharon LaBlanc (Robert), Bernard Havlovick (Donna), Mary Havlovick (Margie Keenan), Donna Havlovick (Rob Woitalewicz), Annette Havlovick (Nancy Cross), Nancy Vogel (William), Marlene Howland (Scott), Laurie Shankey (Bruce). She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Karen (Robert) Erickson and Carol Wachsmuth, brother-in-law, Henry Wachsmuth, her Uncle Wilfred Guillaume, her “Second Family” and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She also loved her Granddogs Sunny and Daisy, who could always count on her for a treat.

JoAnn loved watching the huge waves on the North Shore of Oahu. She felt “some of us are born with the beach in our souls.” She loved poppies, roses, butterflies, cardinals and rainbows….her favorite color was red. She will forever be in our hearts.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Cancer Care, Aspirus Palliative Care Unit, and Aspirus Hospice House for their compassionate care of JoAnn.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will preside. Visitation is from 11:00 AM until time of services at the church. The burial will be on Wednesday, January 4 at 12:00 PM at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on YouTube—www.stmatthewwausau.org

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

She is at home at the sea; her soul a part of its deep melody. (Angie Weiland Crosby)

Carol J. Thuot

Carol Jean Thuot passed away at the age of 84 on Monday, December 26,2022 at the hospital under the care team that Rachel rallied. We wish grandma a happy reunion in heaven with her late husband Peter who left us on May 8, 2018. Carol was born on August 14, 1938 in the Town of Easton, daughter of the late Alex Falkowski and Harriet (Obremski) Falkowski. She grew up on their farm at the edge of the Eau Claire River just southwest of the Dells. She worked on the family farm with her four brothers (Paul, Roger, Donald, David) and three sisters (Rosanne, Alice, Franny). From little on, she loved horses and enjoyed living with horses on her farm until her heart got tired on Friday December 23, 2022.

Carol’s family meant the world to her. She raised three boys with Peter on their family dairy farm, Tod (Amy), Brad (Polly), and Mark (Gretchen). Each of her sons has two beautiful daughters. These granddaughters she adored, in age order: Alyssa, Marisa, Victoria, Mariah, Elise, and Alice. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, by family: Raelyn, Michael, and Amellie Doll – Olivia and Anthony Kaiser – Nevayah and Odessa Schade. Her oldest great-grandchild is five years-old and youngest is less than one, all of whom brought her great joy. When Carol wasn’t outside farming, horseback riding, hunting, and fishing she loved cooking homemade soup and fresh fish, baking pies, canning vegetables, jellies, and salsa, and making all kinds of homemade goodness. She taught all kids surrounding her, especially her beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins, how to work and have fun. We will miss her and the life she built around us for all of us to enjoy.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave, Schofield on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Friends and family may gather from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Father Greg Bohren.

Elaine Brown

Elaine “Ma” Brown

Elaine “Ma” Brown went to meet the love of her life “Brownie” in heaven with Jesus as her guide on December 27th, 2022. On June 20th, 1923 Elaine was born in the yellow house behind Gulliver’s Restaurant in Rib Mt., which her father built. Elaine always said, she was born in a strawberry patch. In those days when a birth was imminent, any older siblings were sent to relatives and didn’t return home until after the birth. So when Elaine’s sister Isabel came home they said to her, “Oh look what we found in the strawberry patch, a little sister for you.” Elaine and Isabel walked to St. Mary’s School on Grand Avenue twice a day, every day until the family moved to town when Elaine was eleven years old. If the weather was really cold or hot, a driver from Minnesota Mining would stop his truck, boost Isabel and Elaine into the cab, and give them a ride until he had to turn to the plant. Then the girls would walk the rest of the way. On Sundays the whole family would walk to attend Mass at St. Mary’s. Elaine’s family never owned a car. Elaine graduated from Wausau High School in 1941. Then went to work as a secretary to the law firm of Boileau & Loeffler. When Mr. Boileau was elected Circuit Judge, Mr Loeffler went into private practice. He made the suggestion Elaine take the Civil Service exam and she passed with flying colors. She then got a job at the offices of Price Administration and worked for them until they disbanded in 1945. Then Mr. Hooker who owned Northern Milling Company, also a board member of the Rationing Board asked Elaine to work for him. In March of 1946 she met the love of her life John “Larry” Brown. They were married on September 21st, 1946. They eventually moved to Rib Mountain, where they raised their five children. All the families were all alike in the neighborhood. The neighbor kids would gather at the Brown house. Eventually all the kids started calling Mrs. Brown “Ma” Brown. All of the mothers were like second mothers to all the kids. Larry had a heart attack and died in 1968. Elaine rejoined the workforce to care for her family. She started working for Dr. Wilke the Optometrist, part time. She went back to school to take a refresher course in shorthand and typing. After a year Elaine applied to the Wausau School District for a full time job. She started working for the district at Wausau West in July of 1970. She started as a switchboard operator, advancing to Secretary to the Vice Principal. The faculty and support staff eventually started to call her “Ma Brown”, instead of Mrs. Brown. The name stuck until her retirement in July of 1986. She spent many happy days at Wausau West, forming numerous lasting friendships.

Elaine was the daughter of Anton and Rose Schneck. She was the longest living of eleven children. She was proceeded in death by her parents Anton and Rose Schneck, her ten siblings: Eddie (Margaret), Tony (Gert), Rose Walschon (John), Lucy Albrecht, Isabel (Toni) (John) Price, Arthur (Lorretta), Robert (Betty), Bill, Clarence (Emma), Jackie (John) Ramthun. Her husband John “Larry” Brown, son Timothy, daughter in law Barbara, and grandson Travis.

Elaine is survived by her children; Thomas (Tony), her caregiver Kari Goudin, Patrick (Sue), Kathy McElhaney (Vern), Michael (Jamie). Kelly Brown her “adopted” daughter, Peggy Rasmussen her “adopted” granddaughter. Two special nieces; Jamie Machkovech Janesville, and Sue Martin, Milton, special great niece Susie (Tracy) Brown Three Lakes. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephew. Grandchildren; John (Jasmine) St. Point, Matthew (Kristy) St. Point, Nathan (Jess) Wausau, Amanda Mack (Josh) Milwaukee, Molly Vidas (Nick) Waukesha, Ivan (Stephanie) Barcelona Spain, Curtis (Kara) McElhaney Wausau, Hollie (Jon) Weston, Andrew (Jess) Schofield, Alexandra Kessel (Peter) Milwaukee. Great Grandchildren; Timothy Uriam Hawaii, Hudson and Adler Brown Wausau, Desmond and Isaac Vidas Waukesha, Kaira and Averie Mack Milwaukee, JoJo Brown Barcelona Spain, Brynn and Isla McElhaney Wausau, Claire and Chase Chrusniak Weston, Escher and Oskar Weston. Step Great Grandchildren; Kiante Mack Milwaukee, Jack and Julian Evans Wausau, Medora Bellin. Author: Elaine Brown. In addition to the above Mom is survived by her beloved kitty Ernie.

She was fiercely independent, a ferocious reader with an incredible mind, a healthy body, other than horrible arthritis. We will miss you bunches Mom. Love you Forever and Always.

A celebration of “Ma” Brown’s life and 100 birthday will take place on June 25th, 2023, 1-4 pm at the Eagle’s Club Wausau.

In lieu of flowers; The Family requests donations to be made to Samaritans Purse in Elaine’s name. https://www.samaritanspurse.org

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS