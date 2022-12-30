By Shereen Siewert

The boyfriend of a woman who died in 2018 from a suspected overdose was convicted last week of providing heroin to the woman’s sister, who overdosed and nearly died one year later in Wausau.

John D. James, booking photo

John D. James, 56, was charged in April 2019 with first degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacturing or delivering heroin. His case was set to go to a jury Dec. 16, but the trial was canceled after a plea deal was reached.

The charges were filed following an investigation into a near-fatal heroin overdose reported just n the 1000 block of South Fourth Avenue. Police were called to the residence for a report of a woman who had fallen in the bathroom and was unresponsive.

Paramedics administered at least two doses of Narcan to counteract the opioid and the woman was revived before being taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to court records.

James was located at a Wausau tavern after an anonymous tipster called in his location.

On Dec. 16, James appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court for a plea and sentencing hearing. As part of a plea agreement, the reckless endangerment charge was dismissed but read into the record and James was convicted of delivering heroin. Judge Mike Moran issued a withheld sentence for James, which means he will avoid prison if he successfully completes three years of probation and undergoes treatment, maintains sobriety and follows rules set by his agent.