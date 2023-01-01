The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz

Editor’s note: This week we’re doing two things differently: We’ve got a new quizmaster, Fritz Holznagel, a past winner of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, and we’re bringing you a month-by-month Year in Review for 2022.

If you have feedback on the quiz or want to suggest a fact from a fascinating story for a future question, please send us an email at us.quiz@theconversation.com.

Fritz Holznagel, Quizmaster, The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.