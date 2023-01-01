Wausau Pilot & Review

In preparing for the year to come the staff at Wausau Pilot and Review took its annual look at all the ways in which the past year shaped our lives, our news coverage, and even our newsroom. For us – and for so many of you – 2022 has been a year of triumphs, challenges and changes.

Looking back at 2022, Wausau Pilot and Review published more than 5,500 stories. Most were written by people in our newsroom. But we also rounded out coverage with stories from the Associated Press, Courthouse News, the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, Kaiser Health News, Wisconsin Public Radio, Madison365 and other well-respected newsrooms producing stories with huge impact for our readers. We amplified our local high school sports coverage and local business reporting, and added additional reporting for county-wide issues, rather than focusing solely on Wausau. We look forward to expanding our coverage further, with your support, in 2023.

Here are the stories you read most in 2022:

Notably, every single one of the top stories you read this year were locally produced – by journalists in your community who are supported by your subscriptions, memberships and sponsorships.

Looking at the list, most of the stories landing at the top are investigative pieces or stories exposing wrongdoing. But there was some good news, too.

Our favorite story of the year came from children.

For the third year in a row, we featured “Letters to Santa,” an opportunity for children to share their wish lists with us. Before sending their letters to the North Pole, we collected them for publication. Their heartwarming notes, wishes for their parents and loved ones, made the struggles of 2021 somehow all worthwhile. This is a tradition we’ll continue for years to come.

Business of the Week highlights local business owners and their aspirations

Our Business of the Week feature highlighted the stories of locally-owned and operated restaurants, clinics, nonprofit organizations, shopping gems and more, offering a glimpse into the hopes and dreams of the business owners in our communities. They continue to inspire us. The Garage came out on top as our Business of the Year, read and shared most by you in 2022. The Crooked Queen was a close second. We appreciate all of our business partners and enjoy celebrating your successes.

All in all, it’s been a great year

We had much to celebrate in 2022. Our tiny newsroom earned four awards at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s annual conference, including a first-place finish. And in November, we earned a national award from the Local Independent Online Newspaper Publishers (LION) organization for our reporting on PFAS in Wausau’s water and the city’s response to that discovery. Damakant Jayshi was a finalist in a second category, for his reporting on the controversy surrounding the Community for All discussions. Those stories, as we previously told you, prompted a lawsuit we are still actively fighting.

To each and every one of our readers, thank you for allowing us to serve you. Thank you for your suggestions, your criticisms that help us improve, and your generous support. We look forward to adding additional coverage in 2023 and continuing to grow, while holding the powerful to account.

Cheers!