WAUSAU – Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre has announced the

presentation of the musical “James and the Giant Peach.”

Performances will be 7 p.m. Feb. 3, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Wausau West High School auditorium, 1200 W. Wausau Ave., Wausau.

Based on the beloved children’s book by Roald Dahl and featuring music by award-winning Broadway duo Pasek & Paul, this show is geared toward children and adults alike.

When young James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach and launches a journey of enormous proportions.

Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James’ quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once they land on the Empire State Building.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/521745099887987/521745113221319/?active_tab=about.

Tickets are available online at Booktix.com or at the door.

