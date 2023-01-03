Dear editor,

Some Americans fear the straight white race will lose its majority position in the U.S., and that rising percentage of minority people will unify to replace them. The core of the fear of “being replaced” is that minorities will be as united in the vindictiveness toward white people as the white race has been historically united in enforcing its dominance. There is almost no evidence to back this up.

Certain politicians and media in the U.S. have flooded the public with stereotyped images of evil racial and immigrant criminal incidents. They imply that those extreme incidents are typical of the population they are impugning. Their objective is to create fear they can manipulate by posing as the protectors of the embattled white race.

Minorities in the U.S. are busy pursuing the American dream. We have members of different racial groups, gender identities and recent immigrants in our family, and close friend network. They are good people who are involved making a living, being members of churches, pursuing education and job opportunities, rooting for the national and collegiate teams, enjoying national media and joining social organizations. These minority people, once they begin to succeed, become part of the social and political fabric of our country. Politically, they tend to become conservatives, as well as liberals. Racist and xenophobic propagandist media play on fears that minorities will unify as a threat to “whites” as a distraction to gain power.

A nation is a make-believe political construct. There is no reason that people who happen to live within arbitrary borders should have loyalty toward one another. We create a feeling of belonging and loyalty by sewing scraps of cloth together to form a flag as a symbol of unity. We create a national anthem we can sing together. We create founding stories that attest to our common courage in the face of danger. We create narratives of national heroes to hold up for veneration. Those founding symbols and stories, however, express the power of the cultural elite of the time they were created. Are these stories and symbols capable of including all members of an increasingly diverse citizenry? Do we need to reimagine our narrative of what a nation is in the face of changing demographics?

Does the idea of a nation mean all of its legal citizens have an equal right to express their political rights? With the growing diversity in all major democracies, we must decide if the term nation covers all citizens, or only an ethnic group, race, race wealthy class, gender or religious group? If one race, class or other classification becomes a dominate political force, the question becomes, what to do about subordinate groups? To have one group in position to manipulate democracy in order to ensure their political dominance has frightening implications.

America, the melting pot, has not functioned well in transforming all immigrant populations into images of the dominate culture. Instead of a melting pot, the U.S. should resemble a public park. In a public park, groups play soccer here, touch football there, others stroll through the gardens, while others whiz by on bicycles and skateboards. It works. We don’t have to be like one another to be loyal members of a nation. The question is, can our religious, ethnic, racial, gender, etc., groups pull together in an American public space, like a public park? The alternative scenario of groups fighting for dominance over others is divisive and dangerous.

Can diverse groups of people, who love their country, whether born here, or recent arrivals, form an inclusive democracy? Do we view our fellow citizens as neighbors and partners in the process of building a better nation? Can we rise above media-driven fears to see the humanity of others? The answers to these questions will determine the future of our nation.

Rick Lohr of Marathon

