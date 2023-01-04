Wausau Pilot & Review

SHAWANO – The D.C. Everest boys basketball team overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Shawano 54-48 in a nonconference game Tuesday at Shawano High School.

The Evergreens trailed 25-18 after a sluggish first half before dominating the final 18 minutes, outscoring Shawano by 13 to earn the victory.

Casey Stuedemann had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Marcus Hall added 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and Cohen Priebe nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for D.C. Everest (7-3).

D.C. Everest will play a Wisconsin Valley Conference game at Wausau West on Friday as part of a boys-girls doubleheader. The boys game starts at 6 p.m. with the girls game to follow.

Evergreens 54, Hawks 48

D.C. Everest 18 36 – 54

Shawano 25 23 – 48

D.C. EVEREST (54): Conner McFarlane 3-9 0-0 9, Colin Ebersold 2-2 1-2 6, Cade Felch 0-1 0-0 0, Marcus Hall 3-9 7-9 13, Cohen Priebe 4-14 0-0 12, Owen Sohel 0-2 0-0 0, Casey Stuedemann 6-8 2-2 14, Arlin Sangster 0-1 0-0 0. FG: 18-46. FT: 10-13. 3-pointers: 8-26 (Priebe 4-11, McFarlane 3-7, Ebersold 1-1, Felch 0-1, Stuedemann 0-1, Soehl 0-2, Hall 0-3). Rebounds: 31 (Stuedemann 11). Record: 7-3.

SHAWANO (48): Statistics not reported. Record: 8-2.