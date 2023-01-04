Spring Election 2023

Damakant Jayshi

The filing deadline for Kronenwetter candidates has been extended by 72 hours after an incumbent trustee failed to file required paperwork prior to the deadline, according to the village clerk.

The new deadline for filing declaration of candidacy is 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The original deadline to file the candidacy documents was Jan. 3 and the one for non-candidacy was Dec. 23. The election is on Tuesday, April 4.

The Kronenwetter Village Board has four seats up for election – Village President and three Village Trustee positions.

The new deadline was announced because Trustee Joel Straub, who has had a controversial tenure on the Kronenwetter Village Board since being elected two years ago, did not file a declaration of candidacy nor did he submit his non-candidacy paperwork by their respective deadlines, according to a press release issued by Village Clerk Bobbi Jo Birk-LaBarge.

Straub has filed paperwork for the seat of Village President. Chris Voll, the president of Kronenwetter Village Board, and another incumbent trustee, Ken Charneski, have filed papers indicating they will each seek the position. Since there are three candidates for the position, a primary will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Two incumbents, Kim Tapper and Christopher Eiden, and challengers Kelly Coyle and Alexander Vedvik will vie for three trustee positions. If there are seven or more candidates for trustee seats, there will be primary for that too, Clerk Birk-LaBarge said.

“On January 9, 2023 we will know the order in which all trustees will appear on the ballot,” she said. “We will draw at noon for ballot placement.”

The clerk also said Municipal Judge Daniel Cveykus has submitted candidacy paperwork for another term. He is the only candidate for the seat.

Meanwhile, candidate lineup for D.C. Everest School Board is complete with both incumbents – Board Vice President Yee Leng Xiong and member Corina Norrbom filing their candidacy documents. Two challengers, Daron Juneau and James Juedes, have also submitted their candidacy papers, said Ellen Suckow, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent & School Board.