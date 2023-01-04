Wausau Pilot & Review

A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.

The first crash was reported at about 4 a.m., according to initial information from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes have reopened.

Sheriff’s officials say that some areas that have been salted have areas of re-freeze, resulting in slippery road conditions. The Marathon County Highway Department is working to clear and salt all area roadways.

There’s no word on any injuries.