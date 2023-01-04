By Shereen Siewert

Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg.

Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Police say Watters followed the man to his home on Pine Lake Road in the town of Elderon, where he assaulted and stabbed him in his garage. The alleged victim had a gun and fired a round that struck Watters in the chest. Watters died while fleeing the scene.

The homeowner was injured and is recovering at a local hospital. Deputies responded at about 2:35 a.m. to the home.

In a news release, Sheriff Chad Billeb said no additional information is expected in the case, but friends of Watters say they are hoping for further investigation. The homeowner’s name has not been released.

Wausau Pilot & Review is seeking additional information about the case and will update this story as details are confirmed.

