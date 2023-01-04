Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West boys hockey team overcame a four-goal deficit to force overtime, but Stevens Point’s Jackson Schroeder scored just 1:12 into the extra period to give the Panthers a 5-4 win in a battle of undefeated Wisconsin Valley Conference teams on Tuesday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Stevens Point led 4-0 after a power-play goal by Mason Keller 5:52 into the second period.

The Warriors mounted an aggressive comeback as Judah Leder, Caden Bohlin and Cade Damrow all scored goals in the final 10 ½ minutes of the second period, and Grant Halmstad tied it with a power-play goal with 4:31 remaining in the third.

Schroeder connected off an assist from Kade Smigaj a little more than one minute into the extra period to give the Panthers the victory.

Stevens Point is now 8-3 overall and 4-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference as it overtakes West (6-7, 4-1 WVC) for the conference lead.

West is off until Jan. 13-14 when it hosts a four-team tournament at Marathon Park.

Panthers 5, Warriors 4 (OT)

Stevens Point 3 1 0 1 – 5

Wausau West 0 3 1 0 – 4

First period: 1. SP, Matthew Eiden (Logan Ostricki, Jamie Reeve), 0:40; 2. SP, Jackson Schroeder, 7:51; 3. SP, Matthew Eiden (Mason Keller, Kade Smigaj), pp., 12:44.

Second period: 4. SP, Keller (Schroeder), pp., 5:52; 5. WW, Judah Leder (Grant Halmstad, Thomas Gerum), 6:31; 6. WW, Caden Bohlin, 11:21; 7. WW, Cade Damrow (Cooper Depuydt), pp., 16:13.

Third period: 8. WW, Halmstad (Ray Reineck, Gerum), pp., 12:29.

Overtime: 9. SP, Schroeder (Smigaj), pp., 1:12.

Saves: SP, Hunter Christjohn 36; WW, Parks Guenther 38.

Records: Stevens Point 8-3, 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 6-7, 4-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.