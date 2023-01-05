Wausau Pilot & Review

A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.

The charges have been referred to the Oneida County District Attorney’s office. Johnson, who remains in custody, is set to appear Friday in court for an initial appearance.

No additional details about the allegations were immediately released.