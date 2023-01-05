By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

With Christmas break over, the Wausau Curling Club goes back on the ice this month with a busy schedule of bonspiels.

First up is the Tietge High School bonspiel this weekend (Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8.) Named for long-time Wausau high school curling coach Dennis Tietge, the event is expected to draw numerous high school teams from throughout the state and region. It is considered the oldest and largest high school curling bonspiel in the sport.

The following weekend, Jan. 13-15, the Highlanders bonspiel takes place, with women curlers from around the state planning to compete. The Highlanders are the name of the local women’s curling club, and trace their organization’s beginning back to 1948.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Wausau club women will curl in the All-American bonspiel, an official U.S. Women’s Curling Association event.

After a break the next weekend, the Wausau Curling Center will once again host the Badger State Winter Games curling competition on Feb. 3-5. Wausau has hosted this event since the games were formed here in 1989.

More details can be found on the events page of the club’s website (www.wausaucurling.org).

Spectators are welcome, and admission is free, although parents and coaches usually pack the stands for the Tietge event.

The Wausau Curling Center is located at 1920 Curling Way on the city’s southeast side.