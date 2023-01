Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – D.C. Everest won eight of the 14 matches, including three by pin and one by forfeit, to squeak out a 39-34 win over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual Thursday at West High School.

Both teams are now 1-1 in WVC duals this season.

Taylor Dillion (120 pounds), Blake Heal (138) and Kyle Schmidt (195) won by pin for the Evergreens.

Deakin Trotzer won by decision at 132, and Gavin Madson (152), Blake Bangtson (160) and Daytona Pagel (182) all won by major decision for D.C. Everest.

Cayden Kershaw (285), Henry Ruffi (106), Gabriel Galang (145), Connor Calmes (170) and Caleb Tuley (220) won by pin, and Thai Yang (113) earned a major decision for Wausau West.

D.C. Everest will host a 12-team invitational on Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m., while Wausau West will take part in the Bluejay Challenge at Merrill on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

D.C. Everest 39, Wausau West 34

285: Cayden Kershaw (WW) pinned Oscar Latendresse, 3:38.

106: Henry Ruffi (WW) pinned Caleb Jaeger, 0:42.

113: Thai Yang (WW) won major dec. over Tyler Modjewski, 13-4.

120: Taylor Dillion (DC) pinned Xavier Sengkhammee, 3:28.

126: Easton Cooper (DC) won by forfeit.

132: Deakin Trotzer (DC) def. Sam Galang, 3-2.

138: Blake Heal (DC) pinned Christian Galang, 2:30.

145: Gabriel Galang (WW) pinned Carson Kempf, 4:47.

152: Gavin Madson (DC) won major dec. over Timothy Gospodarek, 8-0.

160: Blake Bangtson (DC) won major dec. over Henry Galang, 12-4.

170: Connor Calmes (WW) pinned Tanner Rickman, 3:09.

182: Daytona Pagel (DC) won major dec. over Evan Raboin, 15-4.

195: Kyle Schmidt (DC) pinned Ty Anderson, 2:38.

220: Caleb Tuley (WW) pinned Wyatt Geier, 1:29.