Damakant Jayshi

Wausau’s first Executive Committee meeting was called off less than an hour before it was set to begin on Thursday after an alder questioned its legality.

City officials reset the meeting for Monday using alternate language, which appears to acknowledge concerns raised by Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian.

Initially, city officials cited the reason for cancelling the meeting, which will include discussion on two key issues facing Wausau, as a “lack of quorum.” A revised agenda emerged late Friday afternoon, identical to the postponed meeting but with two significant additions. The Executive Committee meeting will now be jointly held with the full Council. There is also a detailed explanation of the meeting’s nature. The agenda document notes at the top that “(t)here is no separate business agenda for the Common Council as a majority of the Council will, or is likely to be present for information gathering purposes.”

The notice also states that a majority of the Common Council will or is expected to be present at the Jan. 9 meeting to gather information about the noticed agenda items, “subjects over which they have decision-making responsibility.” The note said this constitutes a meeting of the common council pursuant to state law and must be noticed as such, although the Council will not take any formal action. Kilian had referred to case law in his email Thursday when he called for city officials to cancel or postpone the meeting.

But Thursday’s agenda had what is known as a ‘boiler plate’ caveat about the meeting: “It is possible that members of, and possibly a quorum of members of the Committee of the Whole or other committees of the Common Council of the City of Wausau may be in attendance at the above-mentioned meeting. No action will be taken by any such groups.”

Kilian challenged that characterization, saying “Common Council – in the context of the Open Meetings Law in state statutes – is not “possible,” it is fully anticipated and, more importantly, inevitable.” The meeting was postponed six and half hours after the Dist. 3 alder sent his email.

The future of the Executive Committee appears far from settled.

Formed on April 19 last year, the committee is composed of the chairpersons of each of the six City Council’s standing committees. When one person chairs two committees, a vice-chair takes the Executive Committee role to avoid “duplication.”

Some alders openly question the need for the executive body and suggested that a Committee of the Whole could address topics that needed in-depth and exclusive discussion. They also express concern that the committee could wield too much power without full representation. Kilian is not a member of the Executive Committee.

The COW discusses matters that might not fall under a committee, or can be called in cases that require robust discussion by all council members. The COW can also consider measures that receive conflicting outcomes by different committees. Those matters must still be formally approved by the Common Council.

Kilian raises questions

In his email to Council President Becky McElhaney, City Attorney Anne Jacobson, Mayor Katie Rosenberg, City Clerk Bernarde, and the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Thursday morning, Kilian alleged that the planned Executive Meeting would “be a violation of Wisconsin’s Open Meetings Law” and asked that the meeting be canceled or postponed “until it can be noticed and executed properly.”

The Dist. 3 alder also alleged the quorum requirement in Wausau Municipal Code does not change the requirements of the state’s Open Meetings law and referred to two opinions on the topic of what constitutes a local body ‘meeting’ under state statutes – a July 2016 opinion by Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Paul Ferguson and consequent explanatory note on the AAG’s opinion by the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Legal Counsel Claire Silverman in February 2017.

He specifically cited Silverman’s 2017 opinion noting that state law “defines a ‘meeting’ as ‘the convening of members of a governmental body for the purpose of exercising the responsibilities, authority, power or duties delegated to or vested in the body’ and further provides that if one-half or more of the members of a governmental body are present, the meeting is rebuttably presumed to be for the purpose of exercising the responsibilities, authority, power or duties delegated to or vested in the body.”

However, Silverman, in her 2017 opinion appeared to disagree with AAG Ferguson on what constitutes a quorum. In his opinion, Ferguson had written that “a majority of the members of a governmental body constitutes a quorum. However, a negative quorum, the minimum number of a body’s membership necessary to prevent action, also meets the number quorum.” But Silverman noted that “this is incorrect for common councils with more than 5 members.”

Silverman declined to respond to specific questions from this newspaper on the Wausau controversy.

“The League’s attorneys are a resource for our member municipalities,” Silverman said. “We do not weigh in on or get involved in the actions of our members unless the member municipality requests our assistance.”

But an expert on such matters appeared to support Kilian’s assertions.

“If a majority of the members of the council attend the executive committee meeting, that meeting also counts as a meeting of the council and must be legally noticed as such,” Tom Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, told Wausau Pilot & Review. “The legal test for when a “meeting” occurs includes a numbers requirement that is met when a sufficient number to determine the body’s course of action gathers for governmental purposes. That number is always at most a simple majority.”

Kamenick, an attorney who has long specialized in open meetings and open records law, added that while state statute stipulates that a city council of 11 members has to have eight members to conduct business, any 6 members “gathering together for a governmental purpose would be a meeting of the city council under the Open Meetings Law.”

On whether the number of members on the Executive Committee could be reduced – Kilian has suggested that council reduce “membership to an appropriate number” through an amendment among other suggestions – Kamenick questioned whether there are any legal requirements for “how small or large an executive committee can be.”

The rescheduled meeting’s agenda lists the same two items for discussion: ‘Discussion and possible action approving the City of Wausau Strategic Plan’ and ‘Education and discussion on the Wausau Water Works utility commission structure.’ While the Executive Committee, which replaced a previous practically defunct Coordinating and Legislative committees, is tasked with implementing the Strategic Plan, the discussion on the Wausau Water Works Commission was prompted by concerns expressed by some alders last month.

On Dec. 13, some members called for the commission’s dissolution. The WWW Commission is chaired by Mayor Rosenberg and has Dawn Herbst as member representing the 11-member City Council. The remaining three citizen members are appointed by the mayor and approved by the council.

Presence of one of the citizen members, Joe Gehin, a former director of the city’s Department of Public Works and Utilities, has drawn scrutiny over allegations of a conflict of interest. Gehin is employed by Becher Hoppe, an engineering firm that has won lucrative contracts from the city and the commission provides input on those contracts. Gehin has not heeded calls for his resignation from some residents.

Wausau Pilot & Review sought responses from the Council president and the City Attorney on Thursday and Friday but received no responses.