WAUSAU – D.C. Everest pulled away in the second half to defeat Wausau West 57-49 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Friday night at West High School.

Everest led by one at 26-25 at halftime before opening it up late to earn its third-straight win and improve to 8-3 overall and 3-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Marcus Hall and Cohen Priebe each scored 14 points to lead the Evergreens, who remain one game behind Marshfield and Stevens Point for the conference lead.

Cole Nelson had 15 points and six rebounds, and Brett Butalla added 12 points for West (2-9, 0-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Wausau West will play at Wausau East on Tuesday as part of a boys-girls doubleheader. The boys game starts at 6 p.m. with the girls game to follow. D.C. Everest’s next game is Tuesday at home against Chippewa Falls.

Evergreens 57, Warriors 49

D.C. Everest 26 31 – 57

Wausau West 25 24 – 49

D.C. EVEREST (57): Conner McFarlane 2-9 0-0 5, Colin Ebersold 3-6 0-0 7, Arlin Sangster 0-1 2-2 2, Cade Felch 1-7 0-0 3, Marcus Hall 5-7 4-4 14, Cohen Priebe 5-12 4-11 14, Owen Soehl 2-7 3-4 8, Casey Stuedemann 1-1 2-3 4. FG: 19. FT: 11-13. 3-pointers: 7-25 (Priebe 4-11, McFarlane 1-1, Ebersold 1-2, Soehl 1-6, Felch 1-7). Rebounds: 38 (Hall 9). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: none. Record: 8-3, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (49): Beckett Teske 3-11 2-2 10, Jackson Albee 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin Lange 3-7 1-2 7, Lucas Hager 2-5 0-0 5, Jaden Durr 0-0 0-0 0, Brett Butalla 3-18 4-6 12, Marcus MacDonald 0-1 0-0 0, Cole Nelson 6-16 3-9 15, Vince Hanz 0-0 0-0 0. FG: 17-60. FT: 7-10. 3-pointers: 8-26 (Nelson 3-9, Teske 2-5, Butalla 2-7, Hager 1-3, MacDonald 0-1, Lange 0-1). Rebounds: 22 (Nelson 6). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Albee. Record: 2-9, 0-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.