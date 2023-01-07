Dottie Norton made a beautiful quilt and presented it with her husband Les to Veteran Jeff Yunk at the Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group meeting on December 28, 2022 at Denny’s in Rothschild. Jeff was nominated to be honored with this quilt by the members of the Cup of Coffee group. Dottie made the “Quilt of Honor” for Jeff to thank him for his service and all the work he does for Veterans every day.

Jeff served our country in the Army from 2006 to 2011. He did two tours in Germany in the 173rd 1-91 Airborne Calvery.

Jeff is always helping Veterans and is a member and a regular volunteer at the following organizations: Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee, Man of Honor Society, Wausau American Legion Post 10, Peplin 8280 VFW and the DAV Chapter 31 Rib River.

Photo and story courtesy of Mike Heilmann