WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Jesse Napgezek poured in 23 points on 7-for-11 shooting as the Wausau East boys basketball team clipped Wisconsin Rapids 69-67 in a tight Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Friday night at Lincoln High School.

Jayden Garrett added 13 points, and Charlie Cayley had 11 points and a team-high six rebounds for the Lumberjacks.

East is now 5-6 overall and 2-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Wisconsin Rapids drops to 5-7 and 1-2 in the conference.

Wausau East hosts rival Wausau West as part of a boys-girls doubleheader on Tuesday. The boys game starts at 6 p.m. with the girls to follow.

Lumberjacks 69, Raiders 67

Wausau East 36 33 – 69

Wisconsin Rapids 30 37 – 67

WAUSAU EAST (69): Jesse Napgezek 7-11 8-14 23, Jayden Garrett 4-4 3-4 13, Charlie Cayley 4-10 1-2 11, Brady Prihoda 5-6 1-2 11, Jack Barthels 1-4 3-4 6, Isaac Rozwadowski 1-10 1-2 3, Jack Cayley 0-0 0-0 0, Abdul Valid 0-0 0-0 0, Aiden Dykstra 0-0 0-0 0, Turner Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Unaccounted 1-1 0-0 2. FG: 23-47. FT: 17-28. 3-pointers: 6-16 (Garrett 2-2, C. Cayley 2-5, Napgezek 1-2, Barthels 1-3, Rozwadowski 0-4). Rebounds: 25 (C. Cayley 6). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-6, 2-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (67): Statistics not reported. Record: 5-7, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.