Wausau Pilot & Review

Newly-elected Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb this week named his new undersheriff, promoting a longtime member of his department to the position.

William Millhausen, who was most recently a captain, assumed the role of Chief Deputy Sunday, Jan. 8.

Millhausen began his career in 1998 with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, first as a reserve deputy before being hired as a full-time deputy in 1999 assigned to the Patrol Division. He has worked as a deputy, detective, lieutenant within the Patrol and Investigations Divisions and for almost six years has served as the captain overseeing the Communications Division.

During his 24-year tenure, Chief Deputy Millhausen has served on the SWAT, Dive and Crisis Negotiation teams, supervised the K9 unit and was a firearm instructor on the range, according to a statement posted by Billeb to Facebook on Sunday. While assigned to the Investigations Division, Millhausen worked in General Crimes, Sensitive Crimes, Evidence and the Special Investigations Unit.

As the captain of the Communications Division, he was “instrumental in updating all of the emergency call handling software which will prepare Marathon County to move to the next generation of 911,” Billeb wrote. “This will include advancements in how the community can reach us in an emergency. Chief Deputy Millhausen also worked to ensure that redundant systems are in place for 911 call handling in the event of a major disaster or damage to our current call center.”

Billeb said Millhausen’s diverse background, experience managing large projects and systems in addition to the relationships he has fostered over his 24 years uniquely qualifies him for this position.

“I am humbled by the trust and confidence in my abilities to work alongside the men and women of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office to serve the citizens and visitors of Marathon County,” Millhausen said, in a prepared statement released on Monday. “Our staff are some of the best in the industry, and I am extremely proud of all of them and their dedication to the law enforcement profession.”

Millhausen will coordinate with the sheriff to lead and help manage the department.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been highly involved with numerous local community and statewide partners,” Millhausen said. “I am committed to continuing those relationships and look forward to the opportunity to build new partnerships.”