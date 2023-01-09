(NEWS RELEASE)-Mosaic has opened nominations for this year’s Women of Vision. Honoree selection is based on candidates who have provided inspiring innovative, impactful leadership and have made significant contributions to their communities.

The nomination forms are due by March 31st, 2023 and available at the website, https://www.mosaic-connect.org/women-f or by calling 715-842-3381 or email samwederath@mosaic-connect.org

Link to Nomination Form:

We are so excited to continue Women of Vision under Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin. This will be the 30th annual Women of Vision event held to honor women in the community who have given back! The recognition luncheon is planned to be held Thursday May 18th, 2023 at the Hilton Garden Inn and will include a keynote speaker. The program highlight is also hearing from the women honorees and scholarship recipients! Last year’s honorees were: La’Tanya Campbell, MaiGer Moua, and Tara Draeger. Women who care about and are actively engaged in making our community a better place.

In addition, scholarship applications are now open to current High school students attending post-secondary school next year, and local colleges. These applications are also due March 31st and are available on our website.

Link to Scholarship Application:

We look forward to your applications!