For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team took on the Peoria Mustangs over the weekend at Marathon Park as the Cyclones took on the second-place team in the Central Division. Wausau won 4-3 in overtime Friday night and won 6-0 on Saturday, which moved their season record to 9-19-3-0.

On Friday night, Wausau got on the scoreboard first at 3:02 of the first period when Gage Randel netted his eighth goal of the season. Peoria would answer back with three goals of its own to take a 3-1 lead after one period. The game would remain 3-1 all the way until 17:04 of the final frame as Cael Bolton netted his second of the season. Wausau tied the game at 3-3 with just 43 seconds remaining after an Isaac Baker goal. The Cyclones completed the crazy comeback by netting the game-winner at 1:12 into overtime with a goal from defenseman Chase Heckerson. Mitch Miscevich earned the win for Wausau after stopping 29 of 32 shots faced.

Saturday night’s game was a dominate performance by the Cyclones. After a scoreless first period, Wausau scored 36 seconds into the second with a goal from forward Ricky Nelson. Hayden Shoemake made it a 2-0 game with his 11th of the season at 12:35. Heading into the final frame with a 2-0 lead the Cyclones made sure this one would not be close as they netted four goals in the third to earn a 6-0 win. Those goals came from Cael Bolton, Gage Vierzba, Zac Maupin and Josh Christofferson. Ryan Burke picked up the win for Wausau after stopping all 42 shots.

Wausau will play the Milwaukee Power for games on Friday and Saturday at the Kettle Moraine Ice Center in West Bend before returning home next weekend when it hosts the Oregon Tradesmen.

