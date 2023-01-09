By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau West High School girls team won the Tietge High School Bonspiel held this weekend at the Wausau Curling Center.

Poynette boys’ team, January 2023

On the boys’ side, the team from Poynette curled their way to victory in the two-day event, the largest high school curling bonspiel in the country. 38 teams participated from 14 different schools.

The West team was made up of Ella Wendling, Maya Hoff, Allison Kurth, Lauren Bahlow, and Maggie Hintz.

For Poynette, the winning curlers were Matthew Lannoye, Brody Weichmann, Landon Brodeur, Dillion Trudell, and Jacob Trudell.

The event, held each year at Wausau, is named for long-time high school curling coach Dennis Tietge. A host of volunteers—on and off the ice—team up to make the event successful.

Next up at the Wausau Curling Center is the women’s Highlanders bonspiel, scheduled for next weekend.