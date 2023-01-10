WAUSAU – Several organizations have joined to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jay 16.

LPRC Diversity Consulting Services, The Women’s Community, North Central Area Congregations Organized to Make an Impact (NAOMI), the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and other community organizations will celebrate King from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau, 518 S. Seventh Ave., Wausau.

“It is important for the community to learn about other cultures’ triumphs and struggles to build cohesiveness,” said La’Tanya Campbell, event organizer and founder of LPRC Diversity Consulting Services, in a news release. “The Martin Luther King Jr. event aims to help our community embrace the culture of diversity, recognize its strengths and embrace its opportunities manifesting in humanity’s greatest attribute-love.”

Ozalle Toms, campus executive, said UWSP at Wausau campus is elated to host the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event.

“This is a conduit for the community to come together and celebrate the legacy of a man who wanted freedom, justice and equity for all. I look forward to seeing you there,” he said.

The event includes a short presentation by Honorable Judge Everett Mitchell, dance performances and poetry readings. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/martin-luther-king-jr-wausau-2023-tickets-494305740777.

Tickets are $5 for students, $15 for adults and $30 per family. Sponsorships are available to support the event and provide scholarships so all can attend. Donations can be made at NAOMI, 330 McClellan St., Wausau, WI 54403 (re: MLK Day & Black History Month) or re Venmo. https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2801805356433408426&created=1668441598.715625&printed=1