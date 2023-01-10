MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest or recreational area you wish to reserve. Applications that are mailed must have a postmark of Jan. 10 or later to be accepted.

Wisconsin state park properties offer 10 accessible cabins for those unable to use outdoor campsites. These cabins are available only to people with disabilities and their guests and must be reserved ahead of time. In general, the cabins are available from May to October every year.

Reservations fill up fast, so applicants are encouraged to fill out the application and prepare to mail it or drop it off at the state park, forest or recreational area you wish to reserve on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Reservations can also be made during the camping season, based on availability, by calling the property. Due to the high demand, reservations will not be accepted for more than four consecutive nights and no more than four nights per year.

Larger cabins with amenities are located at:

Buckhorn State Park

Harrington Beach State Park

High Cliff State Park

Kettle Moraine State Forest–Southern Unit (Ottawa Lake)

Kohler-Andrae State Park

Mirror Lake State Park

Potawatomi State Park

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

Two rustic cabins are located at:

Blue Mound State Park

Copper Falls State Park

Learn more about the accessible cabins at the Accessible Cabins for People with Disabilities webpage.